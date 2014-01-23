Banana Muffins with Cocoa Nibs

Ripe bananas and cocoa nibs give these muffins a delicately sweet and pleasant crunch. Slideshow: Delicious Breakfast Muffins
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a 12-cup muffin pan.
In a mixing bowl, combine the banana, sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla. Mix together until fully combined and set aside.
Sift the flour, baking soda, and salt and add to the wet ingredients. Drop in 3 tablespoons of cocoa nibs and gently mix until dry ingredients are fully incorporated into the banana mixture.
Pour batter into the prepared paper cup liners, sprinkle the tops with the remaining tablespoon of cocoa nibs and bake for 15-18 minutes, until muffins are slightly browned and a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool on a wire rack.
