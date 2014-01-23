Banana Muffins with Cocoa Nibs
Ripe bananas and cocoa nibs give these muffins a delicately sweet and pleasant crunch. Slideshow: Delicious Breakfast Muffins

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 cups mashed banana
  • 3/4 cup sugar
  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • 3 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 3 tablespoons cocoa nibs plus 1 tablespoon for sprinkling

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a 12-cup muffin pan.

Step 2    

In a mixing bowl, combine the banana, sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla. Mix together until fully combined and set aside.

Step 3    

Sift the flour, baking soda, and salt and add to the wet ingredients. Drop in 3 tablespoons of cocoa nibs and gently mix until dry ingredients are fully incorporated into the banana mixture.

Step 4    

Pour batter into the prepared paper cup liners, sprinkle the tops with the remaining tablespoon of cocoa nibs and bake for 15-18 minutes, until muffins are slightly browned and a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool on a wire rack.

