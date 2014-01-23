Banana Muffins with Cocoa Nibs

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°F and line a 12-cup muffin pan.

Step 2 In a mixing bowl, combine the banana, sugar, oil, eggs and vanilla. Mix together until fully combined and set aside.

Step 3 Sift the flour, baking soda, and salt and add to the wet ingredients. Drop in 3 tablespoons of cocoa nibs and gently mix until dry ingredients are fully incorporated into the banana mixture.