Banana and Chocolate Cream Pie Parfaits

Step 1 Make the pudding

In a small bowl, whisk the cornstarch with 1/2 cup of water. In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar, corn syrup and salt with 1 1/2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Whisk in the cocoa powder, then whisk in the cornstarch slurry and cook until thick, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat and whisk in the chocolate and butter until smooth. Scrape the pudding into a bowl and press a piece of plastic wrap directly on the surface. Let cool, then refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour.