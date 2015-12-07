Banana and Chocolate Cream Pie Parfaits

To make her outstanding deconstructed banana cream pie, pastry chef Michelle Karr-Ueoka, of Honolulu’s MW Restaurant, layers eggless chocolate pudding with cinnamon-flavored graham cracker crumbs, ice cream, bananas and banana whipped cream.
In a small bowl, whisk the cornstarch with 1/2 cup of water. In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar, corn syrup and salt with 1 1/2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Whisk in the cocoa powder, then whisk in the cornstarch slurry and cook until thick, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat and whisk in the chocolate and butter until smooth. Scrape the pudding into a bowl and press a piece of plastic wrap directly on the surface. Let cool, then refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour.
In a bowl, toss the crushed graham crackers with the butter, honey, cinnamon and salt until evenly moistened.
In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the cream with the sugar, mashed banana and vanilla seeds to stiff peaks.
Spoon the pudding into six 8-ounce jars or cups. Top with a sprinkling of the graham cracker crumbs, a layer of sliced bananas and a scoop of ice cream. Garnish the parfaits with a dollop of the banana cream and graham cracker crumbs and serve.
Author Name: Dave Sheppard
Review Body: For a short cut on the graham cracker crumbs. Just buy some Biscotti Cookies and chop them up. They are basically cinnamon graham crackers!
Date Published: 2017-11-26
Author Name: EricPampler
Review Body: Add brown sugar to the crush crushed graham crackers with the butter, honey, cinnamon and salt until evenly moistened.
Date Published: 2017-06-08
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: Today I have a business meeting at my house and I will be offering this as dessert!
Date Published: 2017-06-08