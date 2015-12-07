Banana and Chocolate Cream Pie Parfaits
© Con Poulos
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Michelle Karr-Ueoka
January 2016

To make her outstanding deconstructed banana cream pie, pastry chef Michelle Karr-Ueoka, of Honolulu’s MW Restaurant, layers eggless chocolate pudding with cinnamon-flavored graham cracker crumbs, ice cream, bananas and banana whipped cream.

Ingredients

PUDDING

  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon light corn syrup
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 1/2 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter

CRUMBS

  • 9 whole graham crackers, coarsely crushed
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • Pinch of kosher salt

BANANA CREAM

  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 1/4 cup mashed banana
  • 1/2 vanilla bean, split lengthwise and seeds scraped
  • 2 bananas, peeled and sliced, for serving
  • 1 pint banana or vanilla ice cream, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the pudding

In a small bowl, whisk the cornstarch with 1/2 cup of water. In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar, corn syrup and salt with 1 1/2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Whisk in the cocoa powder, then whisk in the cornstarch slurry and cook until thick, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat and whisk in the chocolate and butter until smooth. Scrape the pudding into a bowl and press a piece of plastic wrap directly on the  surface. Let cool, then refrigerate until chilled, about 1 hour.

Step 2    Meanwhile, make the crumbs

In a bowl, toss the crushed graham crackers with the butter, honey, cinnamon and salt until evenly moistened.

Step 3    Make the banana cream

In a large bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the cream with the sugar, mashed banana and vanilla seeds to stiff peaks.

Step 4    

Spoon the pudding into six 8-ounce jars or cups. Top with a sprinkling of the graham cracker crumbs, a layer of sliced bananas and a scoop of ice cream. Garnish the parfaits with a dollop of the banana cream and graham cracker crumbs and serve.

Make Ahead

The pudding can be refrigerated for 3 days. The crumbs can be stored in an airtight container for 3 days.

