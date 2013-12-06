Banana-Almond Milk "Soft Serve"
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Grace Parisi
January 2013

This dairy-free frozen banana treat is studded with bits of candied ginger. It’s even more decadent when topped with chocolate sauce. Slideshow: Delicious Dairy-Free Desserts

Ingredients

  • 3 bananas—peeled, sliced crosswise and frozen
  • 2 tablespoons honey
  • 1 cup unsweetened almond milk
  • 1 tablespoon chopped candied ginger
  • Warm Chocolate-Almond Sauce or other chocolate sauce, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a food processor, combine the frozen bananas and honey and process until chopped. With the machine on, add the almond milk and puree until smooth. Add the ginger and pulse to incorporate. Transfer the mixture to a plastic container and freeze until firm but not solid, about 1 hour. Serve with chocolate sauce.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up