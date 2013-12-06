Banana-Almond Milk "Soft Serve"

This dairy-free frozen banana treat is studded with bits of candied ginger. It’s even more decadent when topped with chocolate sauce. Slideshow: Delicious Dairy-Free Desserts
How to Make It
Step
In a food processor, combine the frozen bananas and honey and process until chopped. With the machine on, add the almond milk and puree until smooth. Add the ginger and pulse to incorporate. Transfer the mixture to a plastic container and freeze until firm but not solid, about 1 hour. Serve with chocolate sauce.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5