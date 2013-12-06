Balsamic Steaks

How to Make It

Step 1 In a bowl, combine the cherry tomatoes and cannellini beans. Add the lemon juice and 1 tablespoon of olive oil and toss; season with salt and pepper.

Step 2 In a large skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of olive oil until shimmering. Season the steaks with salt and pepper and add them to the skillet. Cook the steaks over high heat until deeply browned and medium-rare, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer the steaks to plates.