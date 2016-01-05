Balsamic Onion and Garlic Confit Marmalade
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes about 2 cups
Tom Colicchio

Colicchio served this beloved marmalade with filet mignon when he was chef at New York’s Gramercy Tavern. It now appears in the roast turkey, avocado and bacon on ciabatta at his ’wichcraft sandwich shops.  Slideshow: More Beef Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

garlic confit 

  • 6 garlic cloves, peeled
  • 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

balsamic onions

  • 1 tablespoon peanut or canola oil
  • 4 medium onions, thinly sliced lengthwise (about 8 cups)
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground pepper
  • 1/3 cup sugar
  • 2/3 cup balsamic vinegar

How to Make It

Step 1    make the garlic confit

In a very small saucepan, submerge the garlic in the olive oil and cook over moderate heat until bubbles begin to appear. Reduce the heat to low and cook until the garlic is very soft, about 30 minutes.

Step 2    meanwhile, make the balsamic onions

In a large skillet, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onions, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the onions are soft, about 20 minutes. Add the sugar and cook over moderately low heat, stirring frequently, until the onions look dry, about 10 minutes. Add the vinegar and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the onions are very soft and dry, about 45 minutes.  

Step 3    

Stir the garlic confit with its oil into the onions and cook for 5 minutes. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Make Ahead

The marmalade can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

Serve With

Grilled rib eye steak.

