Bakso (Indonesian Beef Balls)

Step 2 Cook the beef balls

Bring 5 quarts of water to boil, then reduce heat until it is gently simmering. Wet hands, then grab some of the meat in one hand; squeeze the meat through with thumb and index finger, then scoop away the ball with a spoon and gently drop into the boiling water. Once the ball starts to float, let it simmer for 2 more minutes, then fish it out and place in a bowl of ice water. Check the first meatball or two to make sure they’re cooked through. Repeat this procedure with all of the meat; it’s easiest to have someone making the balls while someone else monitors the balls for doneness and fishes them out. Once all of the balls are cooked and in the ice bath, strain and rinse them gently with cold water. At this point, the beef balls are done. Enjoy right away or freeze for later use. If you want to enjoy them immediately, proceed to step 3.