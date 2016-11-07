Bakewell Biscotti

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the biscotti Preheat the oven to 350°. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. In a medium bowl, whisk the 2 1/2 cups of bread flour with the baking soda and salt.

Step 2 In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the granulated sugar with the butter and lemon zest at medium speed until pale and creamy, 2 minutes. Beat in the eggs one at a time until incorporated. At low speed, beat in the dry ingredients until the dough just comes together, then beat in the dried cherries.

Step 3 Scrape the dough onto the prepared baking sheet and, using lightly floured hands, shape it into a 15-by-5-inch log. Bake for about 35 minutes, until golden and just firm, then let cool completely on the baking sheet.

Step 4 Meanwhile, make the filling In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter with the confectioners’ sugar at medium speed until smooth. Beat in the eggs one at a time until incorporated; scrape down the side and bottom of the bowl as needed. Beat in the almond flour and cornstarch until combined, then beat in the rum. Transfer the almond cream to a medium bowl and refrigerate until just set, about 20 minutes.

Step 5 Transfer the baked log to a cutting board. Using a serrated knife, cut it crosswise into 1/4-inch-thick slices. Spread a scant tablespoon of the almond cream on half of the slices and arrange them on 2 large parchment paper–lined baking sheets. Spread a teaspoon of cherry jam on the almond cream. Close the sandwiches with the remaining slices.