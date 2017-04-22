Baked White Fish Dip

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°. Brush a large baking dish with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the fish and top with the lemon juice, 1 tablespoon of lemon zest and the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil; season with kosher salt and pepper. Bake for about 20 minutes, until the fish just flakes; let cool. Leave the oven on. Once the fish is cool, cut into small pieces.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, melt 4 tablespoons of the butter over moderate heat. Stir in the breadcrumbs, Parmigiano-Reggiano, parsley, chives, smoked sea salt, crushed red pepper and the remaining 1 tablespoon of lemon zest.

Step 3 In a medium saucepan, melt the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter over moderate heat. Add the flour and cook, whisking, for about 2 minutes. Add the cream and cook, whisking constantly, until thickened, about 4 minutes. Add the Gruyère, cream cheese and paprika and cook, stirring, until the cheese is just melted, about 2 minutes. Fold in the artichokes and fish and season with kosher salt and pepper.