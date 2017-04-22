Baked White Fish Dip
Abby Hocking
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Paige McCurdy-Flynn

With a healthy dose of artichokes included, this creamy fish dip from Food & Wine’s Paige McCurdy-Flynn is like 2 dips in one. Slideshow: More Seafood Dip Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 pounds skinless cod fillets, about 1 inch thick
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, plus 2 tablespoons finely grated lemon zest
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 7 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 cup plain dry breadcrumbs
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • 1/4 cup chopped parsley
  • 2 tablespoons chopped chives
  • 2 teaspoons smoked sea salt (optional)
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 3 ounces Gruyère cheese, shredded (scant 1 cup)
  • 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • Pinch of smoked paprika
  • 10 ounces frozen artichoke heart quarters, thawed and patted dry
  • Crudités or potato chips, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Brush a large baking dish with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the fish and top with the lemon juice, 1 tablespoon of lemon zest and the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil; season with kosher salt and pepper. Bake for about 20 minutes, until the fish just flakes; let cool. Leave the oven on. Once the fish is cool, cut into small pieces.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, melt 4 tablespoons of the butter over moderate heat. Stir in the breadcrumbs, Parmigiano-Reggiano, parsley, chives, smoked sea salt, crushed red pepper and the remaining 1 tablespoon of lemon zest.

Step 3    

In a medium saucepan, melt the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter over moderate heat. Add the flour and cook, whisking, for about 2 minutes. Add the cream and cook, whisking constantly, until thickened, about 4 minutes. Add the Gruyère, cream cheese and paprika and cook, stirring, until the cheese is just melted, about 2 minutes. Fold in the artichokes and fish and season with kosher salt and pepper.

Step 4    

Spread the fish mixture in a 10-inch glass or ceramic pie plate. Sprinkle the breadcrumbs on top. Bake for about 20 minutes, or until bubbling at the edge and the top is golden. Serve warm with crudités or potato chips.

Make Ahead

The dip can be prepared through Step 3 and refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before baking.

