Baked White Fish Dip

With a healthy dose of artichokes included, this creamy fish dip from Food & Wine’s Paige McCurdy-Flynn is like 2 dips in one. Slideshow: More Seafood Dip Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. Brush a large baking dish with 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the fish and top with the lemon juice, 1 tablespoon of lemon zest and the remaining 1 tablespoon of olive oil; season with kosher salt and pepper. Bake for about 20 minutes, until the fish just flakes; let cool. Leave the oven on. Once the fish is cool, cut into small pieces.
Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan, melt 4 tablespoons of the butter over moderate heat. Stir in the breadcrumbs, Parmigiano-Reggiano, parsley, chives, smoked sea salt, crushed red pepper and the remaining 1 tablespoon of lemon zest.
In a medium saucepan, melt the remaining 3 tablespoons of butter over moderate heat. Add the flour and cook, whisking, for about 2 minutes. Add the cream and cook, whisking constantly, until thickened, about 4 minutes. Add the Gruyère, cream cheese and paprika and cook, stirring, until the cheese is just melted, about 2 minutes. Fold in the artichokes and fish and season with kosher salt and pepper.
Spread the fish mixture in a 10-inch glass or ceramic pie plate. Sprinkle the breadcrumbs on top. Bake for about 20 minutes, or until bubbling at the edge and the top is golden. Serve warm with crudités or potato chips.
Make Ahead
Review Body: A dip inside a dip? Count me in!
