Baked Sweet Potato Chips

These addictive homemade chips are easy to make. Slideshow: Recipes for Sweet Potatoes
How to Make It
Step
Preheat the oven to 275°. Set a rack on each of 2 baking sheets. In a bowl, toss the sweet potato slices with the oil and season with salt and pepper; make sure each slice is coated with oil. Arrange the slices in a single layer on the racks. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes, rotating the sheets halfway through baking, until the chips are deeply golden. The chips will crisp as they cool.
Make Ahead
The chips can be stored in an airtight container overnight.
