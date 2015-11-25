Baked Sweet-and-Sour Chicken

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. In a medium bowl, whisk the egg. In another medium bowl, whisk together the cornstarch and 1/4 teaspoon each of sea salt and freshly ground pepper.

Step 2 Dip all of the chicken into the egg, stir to coat. One piece at a time, remove the chicken from the egg and turn in the seasoned cornstarch, making sure each piece is well coated.

Step 3 In a medium ovenproof nonstick frying pan, heat the oil. When the pan is hot add the chicken, giving the pan a little shake after each addition to prevent it from sticking. Cook for about 1 minute per side, until brown and crispy. Remove the pan from the heat.

Step 4 Whisk together the brown sugar, ketchup, apple cider vinegar, soy sauce, garlic and 1/8 teaspoon of sea salt. Pour the sauce over the chicken.

Step 5 Place the chicken in the oven and bake for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the thickest part of the chicken pieces registers 165° on an instant-read meat thermometer.