Baked Stuffed Peaches with Saffron Zabaglione

Venice-based blogger Skye McAlpine suggests using fragrant but slightly underripe peaches for this baked dessert—they're more inclined to hold their shape as they roast. She sometimes adds chunks of dark chocolate or slivered almonds to the peach-and-amaretti-cookie filling. Slideshow: More Peach Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Using a sharp knife, halve 4 of the peaches lengthwise and remove the pits. Using a melon baller or a teaspoon, scoop about 2 teaspoons of flesh out of each peach half, leaving a 1/2-inch-thick shell all around. Coarsely chop the peach flesh and transfer it to a small bowl. Peel and coarsely chop the remaining whole peach and add it to the bowl. Stir in the crushed amaretti cookies.
Lightly butter an 8-inch-square baking dish and arrange the peach halves in it, cut side up. Stuff each peach half with 2 tablespoons of the peach-amaretti filling. Bake for about 40 minutes, until the peaches are tender and the filling is golden brown.
Meanwhile, bring a medium saucepan of water to a simmer; keep warm over moderately low heat. Fill a large bowl with ice water. In a large stainless steel bowl, using a hand mixer, beat the egg yolks with the sugar at medium speed for about 1 minute. Add the Marsala, saffron threads and a small pinch of salt. Continue beating at medium speed until the mixture is thick and very frothy, about 3 minutes longer.
Set the stainless steel bowl over the saucepan of simmering water and beat the zabaglione until doubled in volume and the consistency resembles softly beaten egg whites, about 8 minutes. Transfer the bowl to the ice water bath and continue beating the zabaglione at medium speed until it holds very soft peaks, about 2 minutes. Serve immediately with the warm peaches.
