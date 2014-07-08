Baked Sriracha Chicken Thighs
A healthy dose of Sriracha gives these bone-in chicken thighs an extra bump of flavor. Plus: More Delicious Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 pounds bone-in chicken thighs with skin
  • Kosher or sea salt, to taste
  • Fresh cracked black pepper to taste
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon Sriracha, or to taste
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 2 cloves garlic, minced

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Rinse the chicken and pat dry.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, combine the olive oil, Sriracha, soy sauce and garlic. Toss the chicken in the marinade.

Step 3    

Lay the chicken on the lined baking sheet skin side down. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Turn the chicken over and bake for another 10 minutes, or until cooked through.

