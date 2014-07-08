Baked Sriracha Chicken Thighs

Preheat the oven to 375°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Rinse the chicken and pat dry.

In a large bowl, combine the olive oil, Sriracha, soy sauce and garlic. Toss the chicken in the marinade.

Lay the chicken on the lined baking sheet skin side down. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes. Turn the chicken over and bake for another 10 minutes, or until cooked through.