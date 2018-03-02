Baked Spaetzle with Green Pea Pesto

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the pesto: Place basil, parsley, and mint leaves in a medium bowl; add 4 cups ice and enough cold water to submerge. Let stand 10 minutes.

Step 2 Combine extra-virgin olive oil and garlic in a food processor, and pulse until garlic is chopped. Reserve 2 tablespoons ice water; drain herbs. With food processor running, add herbs through food chute; process until finely chopped, stopping to scrape down sides of bowl as necessary. Add feta, frozen peas, 1 teaspoon sea salt, and reserved 2 tablespoons ice water; pulse until creamy. Scrape into a bowl. Fold in sugar snap peas, and season to taste with salt and pepper.

Step 3 Make the spaetzle: Whisk together flour, 2 tablespoons kosher salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Whisk together milk, eggs, and minced parsley in a separate medium bowl. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients; whisk until just smooth. Let stand 20 minutes. (The batter should be thicker than pancake batter.)

Step 4 Meanwhile, grease a 9- by 13-inch baking dish with butter. Bring a large pot of water to a boil over high, and season with remaining 2 tablespoons kosher salt.

Step 5 If using a spaetzle maker, place spaetzle maker over pot of boiling water. Working in batches, fill hopper with 1 cup batter, and then slowly move hopper back and forth over grate, scraping with a rubber spatula to create 1-inch-long spaetzle. If not using a spaetzle maker, set a colander with 1/4-inch holes over pot of boiling water. Working in batches, spoon 1 cup batter into colander, and use a rubber spatula to press batter through holes, creating 1-inch spaetzle.

Step 6 Stir spaetzle once or twice to separate. As soon as spaetzle rise to surface, use a slotted spoon to transfer to a clean colander. Rinse with cold water. Shake spaetzle dry. When all spaetzle are cooked, toss with olive oil, and place in prepared baking dish.

Step 7 Preheat oven to 350°F. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a small saucepan over medium. Add leeks; stir to coat. Cook, stirring occasionally, until leeks are soft, about 12 minutes. Add leeks to prepared baking dish with spaetzle, and fold to combine.

Step 8 Make the fonduta: Pour cream into a large saucepan. Bring to a simmer over medium, and cook until reduced by one-third, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat, and whisk in Manchego, egg yolk, and 1 teaspoon kosher salt. Cover saucepan to keep warm.