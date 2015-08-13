Baked Semolina Gnocchi

How to Make It

Step 1 Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large saucepan, whisk the milk with the salt and bring just to a boil. While whisking constantly, slowly add the semolina in a steady stream until smooth. Cook over moderate heat, whisking constantly, until slightly thickened, 1 to 2 minutes.

Step 2 Remove the pan from the heat and whisk in 6 tablespoons of the butter until incorporated. Add 1 cup of the cheese and the egg yolks and stir with a wooden spoon until well blended. Scrape the semolina mixture onto the prepared baking sheet and spread in an even layer about 3/4 inch thick. Refrigerate until completely cooled, about 1 hour.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter a 2 1/2- to 3-quart baking dish.