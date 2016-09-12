Baked Rigatoni with Milk-Braised Pork, Ricotta and Lemon

Author Name: olent2 Review Body: Agree with @lemonberry. PROBLEMATIC recipe--and missing details--like, what is the world is the cooking liquid of milk after it has cooked and separated the curds and the whey. --?!--this Little Miss Muffet was perplexed--is this NORMAL? do I still puree this all? UGH! if a recipe is not reproducible, do not print it. As far as flavor, I felt is was (as in my rating), just "Ok"--I was expecting intense flavor, but the final dish fell short. (The pork on the other hand was quite tasty). Again, Ryan Hardy, we need more accurate recipe writing. . . Review Rating: 2 Date Published: 2016-11-09

Author Name: ShyChef Review Body: Great recipe and how awesome to have enough to freeze for a quick weeknight meal! I added sautéed mushrooms to the leftovers - wow, took it to another level :-) Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-01-05

Author Name: lemonberry Review Body: This recipe is...problematic. First, it's wasteful: you end up with 2 lbs of "extra" cooked pork and 9 cups of braising liquid to pour down the sink. Second, the flavor profile is like tuna casserole. I don't mind spending all day on a recipe, but it needs to be worth it. And third, the recipe isn't detailed enough: you need to cover the pot before braising and season the braising liquid. Maybe this recipe works in the restaurant setting but it's not practical for a home cook. Review Rating: 2 Date Published: 2016-11-02

Author Name: chefbacchus Review Body: Amazingly delicious, rich, satisfying comfort food. The recipe produces more liquid and pork than you need, but that means it doubles easily. I made this for a dinner party and it could have fed 12 people. I used leftover braising liquid to season other batches of pasta for a few side dishes for weeknight dinners. Not a drop went to waste in my household. Flavors here are wonderful...the pork is extremely tender, the sauce is rich, with a little citrus zing, lots of deep rosemary aroma. This instantly became a "Dad you need to make this every week" kind of recipe in my house. Any white wine with reasonable acidity and brightness will work with this dish, though I recommend seeking out a Marsanne/Roussanne blend like the one they recommend. Avoid anything rich and buttery...you want the wine to cut through the richness of the food, not pile on. Review Rating: 5 Date Published: 2016-11-11

Author Name: Kristin Watson Heintz Review Body: Oh and for the other posts: No don't cover it in the oven. Yes you blend the curds with the liquid, it's supposed to look like that. It turns into a silky sauce. And it's not wasteful if you freeze that lovely sauce with the other piece of pork. Review Rating: Date Published: 2017-01-12

Author Name: Kristin Watson Heintz Review Body: This recipe has a lot of promise. I make porc au lait several times a year so I was interested to try this take on it. The sauce is flavorful and silky after blending but it can't quite carry that flavor as well once added to the shredded pork and pasta. I'll make it again but next time I'll simmer the entire batch of sauce and let it reduce to the 3-4 cups needed rather than using 3 cups and saving the rest with the other pork. I think a reduced sauce would work beautifully. I also might add parmesan and some herbs to the ricotta for more flavor. Review Rating: 3 Date Published: 2017-01-12

Author Name: drz1111 Review Body: I made this out of quixotic fascination: I love Hardy’s cooking but this recipe seems obviously flawed jut in the reading. What emulsifies the cooking liquid in the sauce? How do you cook off 3 cups of liquid (plus whey from the ricotta) in a mere 20 minutes of uncovered-cooking? So so I experimented a bit here. I boiled down some of the starchy pasta water, hoping it would help thicken and emulsify the liquid in the casserole. I cut the liquid from 3 cups to 2. I replaced the half cup of white wine with a turn of sherry, boiled almost entirely off. And keep in mind, my braising liquid was concentrated enough that it was a gel at room temp. the end result was still crunchy pasta over a thin puddle of runny liquid. Recipe is obviously flawed. What is missing here?? Review Rating: 1 Date Published: 2018-03-10

Author Name: Jmichelle Review Body: Do you cover it in the oven? Review Rating: Date Published: 2016-12-29