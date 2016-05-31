Baked Ratatouille

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 300°. In a large skillet, season the eggplant with salt and pepper and sauté in olive oil with 1 thyme sprig and 1 crushed garlic clove until softened. Discard the garlic clove and thyme sprig. Transfer the eggplant to a cast iron cocotte medium baking dish.

Step 2 In the same skillet, sauté the zucchini with a thyme sprig and crushed garlic clove in olive oil until softened. Discard the garlic and thyme and add the zucchini to the eggplant. Repeat with the onion and another thyme sprig and garlic clove.

Step 3 Add the roasted red and green pepper. tomatoes, finely chopped garlic and herbes de Provence to the cocotte and stir gently to mix. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add a few glugs of olive oil if the ratatouille seems dry.