Baked Ratatouille

Jared Sippel's ratatouille is a great side dish for grilled meats or fish. It’s also delicious as a topping for grilled or toasted bread, with a soft cheese like fresh ricotta. 

Ingredients

  • 1 large eggplant, cut into 1/2-to 1-inch pieces
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper 
  • Extra-virgin olive oil (about 1 cup)
  • 3 thyme sprigs
  • 3 zucchini, cut into 1/2-to 1-inch pieces
  • 1 large yellow onion, cut into 1/2-to 1-inch pieces 
  • 8 garlic cloves, 3 crushed and 5 finely chopped
  • 4 whole sprigs fresh thyme
  • 1 cup olive oil
  • 1 roasted red bell pepper, cut into 1/2-to 1-inch pieces 
  • 1 roasted green bell pepper, cut into 1/2-to 1-inch pieces 
  • 4 tomatoes—peeled, seeded and diced
  • 1 tablespoon herbes de Provence
  • Basil leaves, cut into chiffonade (optional)  
  • Freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 300°. In a large skillet, season the eggplant with salt and pepper and sauté in olive oil with 1 thyme sprig and 1 crushed garlic clove until softened. Discard the garlic clove and thyme sprig. Transfer the eggplant to a cast iron cocotte medium baking dish.

Step 2    

In the same skillet, sauté the zucchini with a thyme sprig and crushed garlic clove in olive oil until softened. Discard the garlic and thyme and add the zucchini to the eggplant. Repeat with the onion and another thyme sprig and garlic clove.

Step 3    

Add the roasted red and green pepper. tomatoes, finely chopped garlic and herbes de Provence to the cocotte and stir gently to mix. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add a few glugs of olive oil if the ratatouille seems dry.

Step 4    

Cover and bake for 45 minutes to 1 hour. Top with basil and parmesan and serve hot, warm or at room temperature.

