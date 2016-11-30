Baked Potato Latkes with Beet Salad

This no-fry version of traditional latkes is a great, healthy appetizer served with beet salad and a creamy and nutritious avocado “mayonnaise.” Slideshow: More Latke Recipes
How to Make It
Peel and shred the potatoes. Place them into a colander and thoroughly rinse with cold water. Leave to drain in the colander while peeling and shredding the onion.
Shake the excess water off the potatoes as much as possible and transfer them to a large bowl. Add in shredded onion, egg, flour, salt and pepper. Mix thoroughly.
Squeeze the mixture between your fingers, one small portion at a time, and try to make it as dry as possible. Preheat oven to 350°.
Thoroughly grease a muffin pan with olive oil. Distribute the potato mixture between muffin holes, pressing into the bottom to achieve a regular pancake thickness. Brush with olive oil and bake for 40 minutes. Let cool slightly before removing from the holes.
Bake, boil or steam the beets until fully cooked. Cool, peel and shred them, placing in a large mixing bowl.
In a separate bowl, mash flesh of 1 avocado with a fork. Squeeze the juice of 1/2 lemon over it. Add olive oil, mustard, salt and pepper and mix thoroughly.
Add the avocado “mayo” into the shredded beets, along with the garlic, herbs and walnuts. Mix well to incorporate. Adjust salt and pepper to taste.
Right before serving, cut another avocado into cubes, squeeze the juice of the remaining 1/2 lemon over it and add to the salad.
Serve latkes with sour cream or Greek yogurt and the beet salad.
Notes
The number of pancakes depends on the type of shredder that you use. I use a very sharp mandolin with a shredding attachment that produces more volume than a regular box grater.
