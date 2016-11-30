Baked Potato Latkes with Beet Salad
Food & Wine

This no-fry version of traditional latkes is a great, healthy appetizer served with beet salad and a creamy and nutritious avocado “mayonnaise.” Slideshow: More Latke Recipes

Ingredients

Latkes

  • 2 pounds Yukon gold potatoes (or any other potato)
  • 1 small yellow onion, shredded
  • 1 egg
  • 1/3 cup oat flour (grind rolled oats in a blender or food processor)
  • Sea salt, to taste
  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • Olive oil, for brushing

Beet Salad with Avocado Mayonnaise

  • 4 small to medium beets
  • 2 ripe but firm avocados
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
  • Sea salt, to taste
  • Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • About 1/3 cup minced parsley and dill
  • Handful walnuts, chopped

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the Latkes

Peel and shred the potatoes. Place them into a colander and thoroughly rinse with cold water. Leave to drain in the colander while peeling and shredding the onion.

Step 2    

Shake the excess water off the potatoes as much as possible and transfer them to a large bowl. Add in shredded onion, egg, flour, salt and pepper. Mix thoroughly.

Step 3    

Squeeze the mixture between your fingers, one small portion at a time, and try to make it as dry as possible. Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 4    

Thoroughly grease a muffin pan with olive oil. Distribute the potato mixture between muffin holes, pressing into the bottom to achieve a regular pancake thickness. Brush with olive oil and bake for 40 minutes. Let cool slightly before removing from the holes.

Step 5    Make the Latkes

Bake, boil or steam the beets until fully cooked. Cool, peel and shred them, placing in a large mixing bowl.

Step 6    

In a separate bowl, mash flesh of 1 avocado with a fork. Squeeze the juice of 1/2 lemon over it. Add olive oil, mustard, salt and pepper and mix thoroughly.

Step 7    

Add the avocado “mayo” into the shredded beets, along with the garlic, herbs and walnuts. Mix well to incorporate. Adjust salt and pepper to taste.

Step 8    

Right before serving, cut another avocado into cubes, squeeze the juice of the remaining 1/2 lemon over it and add to the salad.

Step 9    

Serve latkes with sour cream or Greek yogurt and the beet salad.

Notes

The number of pancakes depends on the type of shredder that you use. I use a very sharp mandolin with a shredding attachment that produces more volume than a regular box grater.

