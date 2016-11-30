Baked Potato Latkes with Beet Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the Latkes Peel and shred the potatoes. Place them into a colander and thoroughly rinse with cold water. Leave to drain in the colander while peeling and shredding the onion.

Step 2 Shake the excess water off the potatoes as much as possible and transfer them to a large bowl. Add in shredded onion, egg, flour, salt and pepper. Mix thoroughly.

Step 3 Squeeze the mixture between your fingers, one small portion at a time, and try to make it as dry as possible. Preheat oven to 350°.

Step 4 Thoroughly grease a muffin pan with olive oil. Distribute the potato mixture between muffin holes, pressing into the bottom to achieve a regular pancake thickness. Brush with olive oil and bake for 40 minutes. Let cool slightly before removing from the holes.

Step 5 Make the Latkes Bake, boil or steam the beets until fully cooked. Cool, peel and shred them, placing in a large mixing bowl.

Step 6 In a separate bowl, mash flesh of 1 avocado with a fork. Squeeze the juice of 1/2 lemon over it. Add olive oil, mustard, salt and pepper and mix thoroughly.

Step 7 Add the avocado “mayo” into the shredded beets, along with the garlic, herbs and walnuts. Mix well to incorporate. Adjust salt and pepper to taste.

Step 8 Right before serving, cut another avocado into cubes, squeeze the juice of the remaining 1/2 lemon over it and add to the salad.