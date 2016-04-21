Baked Polenta Casserole

Step

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a large saucepan, combine the milk with 3 cups of water and bring to a boil. Slowly whisk in the polenta. Cook over low heat, whisking constantly, until the polenta is thick, about 3 minutes. Whisk in 11/2 cups of the cheese, the butter and the nutmeg and season with salt and pepper. Whisk in the eggs in a slow, steady stream and transfer the polenta mixture to a 9-by-13-inch baking dish. Spread the tomato sauce over the polenta and sprinkle with the remaining 1/2 cup of cheese. Bake until the cheese is melted and the tomato sauce is bubbling, about 20 minutes. Let the baked polenta rest for 5 minutes before serving.