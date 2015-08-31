Baked Pierogi-Chicken-Bacon Casserole

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 425°. Season the chicken breast with sea salt and freshly ground pepper. In a small pan, heat the extra-virgin olive oil over medium high heat. Add the chicken and cook for 1 minute. Turn the chicken, reduce the heat, cover and cook for 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and leave covered for 10 minutes, then shred the chicken with 2 forks.

Step 2 Meanwhile, arrange the bacon on a baking sheet and bake for 10 to 12 minutes, until quite crispy. Remove from the oven, let cool, then crumble it.