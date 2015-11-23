Baked Penne and with Kale and Goat Cheese

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 475°F. Cook the pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until al dente. Add the kale to the pasta cooking water after the pasta has cooked 8 minutes. When the pasta is al dente and the kale is crisp tender drain the pasta and kale.

Step 2 In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the flour and cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Whisk in the milk in a steady stream and bring to a boil, whisking. Boil the milk sauce until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in half of the goat cheese, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Toss the sauce with the pasta and kale and place in a 13-by-9-inch square baking dish, then sprinkle with the remaining goat cheese.