Baked Penne and with Kale and Goat Cheese
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Ian Knauer
January 2014

Kale and goat cheese serve as the perfect addition for a filling casserole. Slideshow: More Casserole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound dried penne pasta
  • 1 small head kale
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups whole milk
  • 6 ounces goat cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 475°F. Cook the pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until al dente. Add the kale to the pasta cooking water after the pasta has cooked 8 minutes. When the pasta is al dente and the kale is crisp tender drain the pasta and kale.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the flour and cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Whisk in the milk in a steady stream and bring to a boil, whisking. Boil the milk sauce until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in half of the goat cheese, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Toss the sauce with the pasta and kale and place in a 13-by-9-inch square baking dish, then sprinkle with the remaining goat cheese.

Step 3    

Bake, uncovered, until the top is golden in spots and the sauce is bubbling around the edges of the dish, about 25 minutes. Let cool slightly, then serve.

