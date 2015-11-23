Baked Penne and with Kale and Goat Cheese

Kale and goat cheese serve as the perfect addition for a filling casserole. Slideshow: More Casserole Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 475°F. Cook the pasta in a large pot of boiling salted water until al dente. Add the kale to the pasta cooking water after the pasta has cooked 8 minutes. When the pasta is al dente and the kale is crisp tender drain the pasta and kale.
In a medium saucepan, melt the butter over medium high heat until hot. Stir in the flour and cook, stirring, 2 minutes. Whisk in the milk in a steady stream and bring to a boil, whisking. Boil the milk sauce until slightly thickened, about 5 minutes. Stir in half of the goat cheese, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Toss the sauce with the pasta and kale and place in a 13-by-9-inch square baking dish, then sprinkle with the remaining goat cheese.
Bake, uncovered, until the top is golden in spots and the sauce is bubbling around the edges of the dish, about 25 minutes. Let cool slightly, then serve.
