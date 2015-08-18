Baked Parmesan Tilapia

Parmesan and panko give this quick-and-easy tilapia a deliciously crispy crust. Slideshow: More Fish Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the broiler to 425°, and position a rack about 6 inches from the heat. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
In a medium bowl, mix the Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, panko, sea salt, freshly ground pepper and thyme leaves.
Rinse the tilapia under cold running water. Shake off the excess water and then dip both sides of the fish in the Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese mixture. Arrange the tilapia on the prepared baking sheet. Spoon any remaining Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese on top of the tilapia and press it onto the fish with your fingertips. Drizzle the olive oil evenly over each fillet.
Broil for 7 to 8 minutes, or until the tilapia is crispy and cooked through.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5