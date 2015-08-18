Baked Parmesan Tilapia
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kristen Stevens
December 2014

Parmesan and panko give this quick-and-easy tilapia a deliciously crispy crust.  Slideshow: More Fish Recipes

Ingredients

  • Four 5-ounce tilapia fillets
  • Scant 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • 1/4 cup panko
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1/4 teaspoon chopped fresh thyme leaves
  • Olive oil to drizzle 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the broiler to 425°, and position a rack about 6 inches from the heat. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, mix the Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, panko, sea salt, freshly ground pepper and thyme leaves.

Step 3    

Rinse the tilapia under cold running water. Shake off the excess water and then dip both sides of the fish in the Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese mixture. Arrange the tilapia on the prepared baking sheet. Spoon any remaining Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese on top of the tilapia and press it onto the fish with your fingertips. Drizzle the olive oil evenly over each fillet.

Step 4    

Broil for 7 to 8 minutes, or until the tilapia is crispy and cooked through.

