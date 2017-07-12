Cozy and deeply satisfying, this baked oatmeal gets extra richness from a bit of cream cheese. To boost its healthiness quotient, it’s studded with pears, blackberries and walnuts. Drizzle yours with maple syrup, honey or a little cream for extra sweetness. We love this dish both warm and cold. Slideshow: More Oatmeal Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the walnuts on a rimmed baking sheet and toast for 12 to 15 minutes, until golden brown. Let cool slightly, then coarsely chop. Generously brush a 3-quart oval baking dish with butter and place on a rimmed baking sheet.
In a medium bowl, using a rubber spatula, stir the oats with the salt, cinnamon, ginger and 3/4 cup of the chopped walnuts.
In a blender, combine 1 cup of the milk with the cream cheese and brown sugar and pulse until smooth. Add the remaining 2 cups of milk, the vanilla and eggs and blend until smooth.
Peel, core and dice 3 of the pears. Sprinkle half of the diced pears in the prepared baking dish along with 3/4 cup of the blackberries. Sprinkle the oat mixture over the fruit in an even layer. Top with the remaining diced pears and 3/4 cup of the blackberries. Pour in the milk mixture.
Bake the oatmeal for about 50 minutes, until puffed and golden brown. Sprinkle with the turbinado sugar and let stand for 15 minutes.
Halve, core and dice the remaining pear. Spoon the baked oatmeal into bowls. Top with the diced pear and the remaining 1/2 cup of blackberries and 3/4 cup of walnuts and serve.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5