Baked Oatmeal

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the walnuts on a rimmed baking sheet and toast for 12 to 15 minutes, until golden brown. Let cool slightly, then coarsely chop. Generously brush a 3-quart oval baking dish with butter and place on a rimmed baking sheet.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, using a rubber spatula, stir the oats with the salt, cinnamon, ginger and 3/4 cup of the chopped walnuts.

Step 3 In a blender, combine 1 cup of the milk with the cream cheese and brown sugar and pulse until smooth. Add the remaining 2 cups of milk, the vanilla and eggs and blend until smooth.

Step 4 Peel, core and dice 3 of the pears. Sprinkle half of the diced pears in the prepared baking dish along with 3/4 cup of the blackberries. Sprinkle the oat mixture over the fruit in an even layer. Top with the remaining diced pears and 3/4 cup of the blackberries. Pour in the milk mixture.

Step 5 Bake the oatmeal for about 50 minutes, until puffed and golden brown. Sprinkle with the turbinado sugar and let stand for 15 minutes.