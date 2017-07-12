Baked Oatmeal
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
Anna Painter

Cozy and deeply satisfying, this baked oatmeal gets extra richness from a bit of cream cheese. To boost its healthiness quotient, it’s studded with pears, blackberries and walnuts. Drizzle yours with maple syrup, honey or a little cream for extra sweetness. We love this dish both warm and cold. Slideshow: More Oatmeal Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups shelled walnuts
  • Softened unsalted butter, for brushing
  • 3 cups old-fashioned oats
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 3 cups milk
  • 4 ounces cream cheese, softened
  • 1/2 cup light brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 2 large eggs
  • 4 medium Bartlett pears
  • 2 cups blackberries
  • 2 tablespoons turbinado sugar

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the walnuts on a rimmed baking sheet and toast for 12 to 15 minutes, until golden brown. Let cool slightly, then coarsely chop. Generously brush a 3-quart oval baking dish with butter and place on a rimmed baking sheet.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, using a rubber spatula, stir the oats with the salt, cinnamon, ginger and 3/4 cup of the chopped walnuts.

Step 3    

In a blender, combine 1 cup of the milk with the cream cheese and brown sugar and pulse until smooth. Add the remaining 2 cups of milk, the vanilla and eggs and blend until smooth.

Step 4    

Peel, core and dice 3 of the pears. Sprinkle half of the diced pears in the prepared baking dish along with 3/4 cup of the blackberries. Sprinkle the oat mixture over the fruit in an even layer. Top with the remaining diced pears and 3/4 cup of the blackberries. Pour in the milk mixture.

Step 5    

Bake the oatmeal for about 50 minutes, until puffed and golden brown. Sprinkle with the turbinado sugar and let stand for 15 minutes.

Step 6    

Halve, core and dice the remaining pear. Spoon the baked oatmeal into bowls. Top with the diced pear and the remaining 1/2 cup of blackberries and 3/4 cup of walnuts and serve.

Make Ahead

The baked oatmeal can be refrigerated for up to 4 days. Gently reheat before serving, if desired.

