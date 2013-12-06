These oven-baked naan chips are similar in texture to pita chips, and are the perfect way to scoop up cucumber-yogurt sauce, mango chutney, or hummus. Slideshow: Healthy Indian Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Preheat oven to 400º. Cut each piece of naan into triangles and brush them with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Arrange in one layer on a baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes, or until golden brown.
Make Ahead
Can be made up to two days ahead. Allow to cool completely and store in airtight container at room temperature.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 3671
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5