Baked Naan Chips
© Emily Farris
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Emily Farris
November 2013

These oven-baked naan chips are similar in texture to pita chips, and are the perfect way to scoop up cucumber-yogurt sauce, mango chutney, or hummus. Slideshow: Healthy Indian Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 pieces of naan
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

How to Make It

Step

Preheat oven to 400º. Cut each piece of naan into triangles and brush them with olive oil and sprinkle with salt. Arrange in one layer on a baking sheet and bake for 10 minutes, or until golden brown.

Make Ahead

Can be made up to two days ahead. Allow to cool completely and store in airtight container at room temperature.

