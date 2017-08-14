Baked Kabocha Falafel with Almond-Milk Yogurt 
At La Granja, an über-stylish farm-to-table resort in Ibiza, Spain, chef José Catrimán uses flavorful kabocha squash from the garden to make these bright-orange, sesame-crusted falafel. Instead of frying, Catrimán opts to toss the falafel in a little coconut oil and bake them in the oven for a healthier interpretation of the Middle Eastern staple. Slideshow: More Squash Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted and cooled, plus more for brushing 
  • 3/4 pound kabocha squash—peeled, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch-thick wedges 
  • 1 cup chickpea flour  (see Note) 
  • 2 tablespoons chopped parsley leaves 
  • 1 tablespoon chopped cilantro leaves 
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced 
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander 
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cumin 
  • Pinch of cayenne 
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice 
  • Kosher salt  
  • 2 tablespoons white sesame seeds 
  • 2 tablespoons black sesame seeds 
  • 1 cup almond milk yogurt 
  • 1 tablespoon chopped mint  

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Brush a large rimmed baking sheet with coconut oil and arrange the squash in a single layer. Roast until tender,  about 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Transfer the squash to a large bowl and mash with a fork  until smooth. Stir in the chickpea flour, parsley, cilantro, garlic, coriander, cumin, cayenne, 1/4 cup of the lemon juice and  6 tablespoons of water. Season the falafel mixture with salt.

Step 3    

In a shallow bowl, mix the sesame seeds. Shape the falafel mixture into 16 heaping-tablespoon-size balls and  roll them in the sesame seeds, pressing to adhere. Transfer  to a large rimmed baking sheet.

Step 4    

Gently toss the falafel with the 2 tablespoons of coconut oil and space them at least  1 inch apart on the baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes, or until crisp and starting to brown in spots; turn the falafel halfway through baking. 

Step 5    

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, whisk the yogurt with the mint and the remaining 1 teaspoon of lemon juice. Season with salt. Serve the falafel warm with the yogurt sauce.

Make Ahead

The recipe can be completed through step 3, covered and refrigerated overnight. 

Notes

Chickpea flour is available at Indian and Mediterranean markets, as well as at Whole Foods.

