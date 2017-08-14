Baked Kabocha Falafel with Almond-Milk Yogurt 

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Brush a large rimmed baking sheet with coconut oil and arrange the squash in a single layer. Roast until tender, about 30 minutes.

Step 2 Transfer the squash to a large bowl and mash with a fork until smooth. Stir in the chickpea flour, parsley, cilantro, garlic, coriander, cumin, cayenne, 1/4 cup of the lemon juice and 6 tablespoons of water. Season the falafel mixture with salt.

Step 3 In a shallow bowl, mix the sesame seeds. Shape the falafel mixture into 16 heaping-tablespoon-size balls and roll them in the sesame seeds, pressing to adhere. Transfer to a large rimmed baking sheet.

Step 4 Gently toss the falafel with the 2 tablespoons of coconut oil and space them at least 1 inch apart on the baking sheet. Bake for 20 minutes, or until crisp and starting to brown in spots; turn the falafel halfway through baking.