Baked Flax Seed Granola
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Emily Farris
November 2013

Store-bought granola is always expensive, and never as fresh as granola you can easily make at home. Slideshow: More Granola Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 cups rolled oats (not instant)
  • 1/2 cup walnut pieces
  • 1/2 cup puffed rice or millet
  • 1/4 cup roasted pumpkin seeds
  • 1/4 cup flax seeds
  • 3 tablespoons packed light brown sugar
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1/4 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 teaspoon almond extract

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 300ºF. In a large bowl, stir together the the oats, walnuts, puffed rice, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, brown sugar, cinnamon, and salt.

Step 2    

In a small bowl, mix together the honey, oil, and almond. Pour over the dry mixture, and mix well until the oats and seeds are fully coated with the honey mixture.

Step 3    

Spread a thin layer of the combined mixture on a rimmed baking sheet, and bake, uncovered, for 15 minutes. Remove the sheet, stir the ingredients, and continue baking until the granola starts to turn golden brown, about 5 to 15 more minutes. When the granola is golden brown, remove the baking sheet and set it on a wire rack to cool. Occasionally stir the granola as it cools, for about 20 to 30 minutes, or until it is hardened.

Make Ahead

Cooked granola will keep in an airtight container for up to two weeks.

