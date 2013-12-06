Baked Flax Seed Granola

In a small bowl, mix together the honey, oil, and almond. Pour over the dry mixture, and mix well until the oats and seeds are fully coated with the honey mixture.

Step 3

Spread a thin layer of the combined mixture on a rimmed baking sheet, and bake, uncovered, for 15 minutes. Remove the sheet, stir the ingredients, and continue baking until the granola starts to turn golden brown, about 5 to 15 more minutes. When the granola is golden brown, remove the baking sheet and set it on a wire rack to cool. Occasionally stir the granola as it cools, for about 20 to 30 minutes, or until it is hardened.