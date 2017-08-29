Baked Clams with Bacon and Garlic 

In this ultimate version of baked clams, chef Daniel Humm includes chopped clams in the filling, doubling down on briny clam flavor. Bacon, parsley, lemon and a touch of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese add a savory, herby kick. Slideshow: More Clam Recipes
Prepare the clams In a large saucepan, combine the wine, garlic, shallot, thyme and bay leaf. Bring to a boil over high heat. Add the clams, cover and cook, shaking the pan occasionally, until the clams open, about 5 minutes. Using tongs or a slotted spoon, transfer the clams to a large baking sheet; discard the cooking liquid. Let the clams cool slightly, then split the shells in half and transfer the clam meat to a small bowl. Clean 24 of the shell halves and arrange on the baking sheet; discard the remaining shells.
Make the filling In a large skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and just crisp, about 5 minutes. Add the butter, garlic and shallot and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the wine and cook, scraping up any browned bits, until nearly evaporated, about 5 minutes. Add the chicken stock and cook until reduced to a thin glaze, about 4 minutes. Stir in the shucked clams, breadcrumbs, lemon juice and salt. Let cool slightly.
Make the topping In a medium bowl, mix the breadcrumbs with the parsley, lemon zest and cheese. Season lightly with salt.
Preheat the oven to 350°. Put 1 clam in each half shell. Top the clams with the filling and the topping. Bake for about 15 minutes, until bubbling and the tops are golden. Serve with lemon wedges.
