Baked Clams with Bacon and Garlic 
Marcus Nilsson
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 24
Daniel Humm
October 2017

In this ultimate version of baked clams, chef Daniel Humm includes chopped clams in the filling, doubling down on briny clam flavor. Bacon, parsley, lemon and a touch of Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese add a savory, herby kick. Slideshow: More Clam Recipes

Ingredients

CLAMS:

  • 1 cup dry white wine 
  • 3 garlic cloves, crushed 
  • 1 shallot, thinly sliced 
  • 2 thyme sprigs 
  • 1 bay leaf 
  • 24 littleneck clams, scrubbed 

FILLING:

  • 2 thin slices of bacon  (1 ounce), finely chopped 
  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter 
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced 
  • 1 medium shallot, very finely chopped 
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine 
  • 1/2 cup chicken stock or  low-sodium broth 
  • 2 shucked surf clams, mantles discarded  and clams finely chopped,  or 4 ounces shucked littleneck clams, finely chopped 
  • 1/2 cup fresh brioche breadcrumbs 
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt 

TOPPING :

  • 1/4 cup fresh brioche breadcrumbs  
  • 1 tablespoon very finely chopped parsley 
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest 
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano 
  • Kosher salt 
  • Lemon wedges,  for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Prepare the clams In a large saucepan, combine the wine, garlic, shallot, thyme and  bay leaf. Bring to a boil over high heat. Add the clams, cover and cook, shaking the pan occasionally, until the clams open, about 5 minutes. Using tongs or a slotted spoon, transfer the clams to a large baking sheet; discard the cooking liquid. Let the clams cool slightly, then split the shells in half and transfer the clam meat to a small bowl. Clean 24 of the shell halves and arrange on the baking sheet; discard the remaining shells.  

Step 2    

Make the filling In a large skillet, cook the bacon over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and just crisp, about 5 minutes. Add  the butter, garlic and shallot and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, 3 to 5 minutes. Add the wine and cook, scraping up any browned bits,  until nearly evaporated, about  5 minutes. Add the chicken stock and cook until reduced to a thin glaze, about 4 minutes. Stir in the shucked clams, breadcrumbs, lemon juice and salt. Let cool slightly.  

Step 3    

Make the topping In  a medium bowl, mix the breadcrumbs with the parsley,  lemon zest and cheese. Season lightly with salt.

Step 4    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Put 1 clam in each half shell. Top the clams with the filling and the topping. Bake for about 15 minutes, until bubbling and the tops are golden. Serve with lemon wedges. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up