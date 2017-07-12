Baked Chicken Wings

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 450°. Set a rack in a rimmed baking sheet.

Step 2 In a large bowl, toss the chicken wings with the oil and season with salt and pepper. Arrange on the prepared rack and roast for about 45 minutes, until golden and crisp.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine the hot sauce with the butter and garlic and cook over moderately low heat until the butter melts. Transfer to a large bowl.