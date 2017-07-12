These supereasy baked chicken wings use just a few ingredients and four simple steps. Learn how to make them at Food & Wine. Slideshow: More Chicken Wing Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 450°. Set a rack in a rimmed baking sheet.
In a large bowl, toss the chicken wings with the oil and season with salt and pepper. Arrange on the prepared rack and roast for about 45 minutes, until golden and crisp.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine the hot sauce with the butter and garlic and cook over moderately low heat until the butter melts. Transfer to a large bowl.
Add the roasted chicken wings to the hot sauce glaze and toss to coat. Arrange the wings on a platter, sprinkle with parsley and serve with blue cheese dressing and lemon wedges.
