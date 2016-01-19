Baked Chicken Spaghetti

© Ian Knauer
A rotisserie chicken gets put to good use in these mini casseroles. Slideshow: More Spaghetti Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Shred the chicken meat reserving the bones for another use, if desired.
Step 2
In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the garlic, pepper flakes, and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper, and cook, stirring until the garlic is golden, about 2 minutes. Stir in the chicken until combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: KWL
Review Body: This is not even a recipe that includes all of the ingredients listed. C'mon, someone should be editing these recipes :(
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-02-24