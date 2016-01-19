Baked Chicken Spaghetti
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Ian Knauer
February 2014

A rotisserie chicken gets put to good use in these mini casseroles. Slideshow: More Spaghetti Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 (3 to 3 1/2 pound) rotisserie chicken
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 4 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 pound dried spaghetti
  • 2 cups mixed shredded cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Shred the chicken meat reserving the bones for another use, if desired.

Step 2    

In a large heavy skillet, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot, then stir in the garlic, pepper flakes, and 1/2 teaspoon each salt and pepper, and cook, stirring until the garlic is golden, about 2 minutes. Stir in the chicken until combined. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

