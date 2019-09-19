Baked Cheese with Herbs and Crudités

Preheat oven to 350°F. Remove and discard paper wrapping from cheese rounds. If cheese is packaged in thin wooden boxes, return round to bottom of box. Discard wooden lid. Using butcher’s twine, tie twine around outside of bottom of box to ensure it doesn’t open during baking.

Step 2

Using a sharp paring knife, make 6 to 8 (1/2-inch deep) slices in top of each cheese round. Press garlic slices into slits. Drizzle each cheese round with vermouth. Toss together rosemary and thyme with olive oil. Arrange herbs in an even layer, just large enough to use as a bed for cheese rounds, on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Place cheese rounds on herb bed. (Unwrapped cheese rounds can also be baked in small, ovenproof ramekins on herbs.)