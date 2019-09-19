Baked Cheese with Herbs and Crudités
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8
By Rebekah Peppler
October 2019

A splash of vermouth helps cut through the richness of the cheese and allows the herbs and garlic to permeate. Fresh, crisp vegetables are the perfect accompaniment to this take on Brie en croûte.

Ingredients

  • 2 (8- to 9-ounce) rounds Camembert or Brie
  • 1 to 2 garlic cloves, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 2 to 3 tablespoons (1 to 1 1/2 ounces) dry vermouth, fino sherry, or dry white wine
  • 1 bunch (1/2 ounce) fresh rosemary
  • 1 bunch (1/2 ounce) fresh thyme
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  •  Assorted crudités, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 350°F. Remove and discard paper wrapping from cheese rounds. If cheese is packaged in thin wooden boxes, return round to bottom of box. Discard wooden lid. Using butcher’s twine, tie twine around outside of bottom of box to ensure it doesn’t open during baking.

Step 2    

Using a sharp paring knife, make 6 to 8 (1/2-inch deep) slices in top of each cheese round. Press garlic slices into slits. Drizzle each cheese round with vermouth. Toss together rosemary and thyme with olive oil. Arrange herbs in an even layer, just large enough to use as a bed for cheese rounds, on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Place cheese rounds on herb bed. (Unwrapped cheese rounds can also be baked in small, ovenproof ramekins on herbs.)

Step 3    

Bake in preheated oven until cheese is soft and melty, 15 to 20 minutes. Serve immediately with crudités.

