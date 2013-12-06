Baked Broccoli and Mushrooms with Crispy Shallots

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium saucepan, heat 1/2 inch of canola oil until shimmering. In a bowl, toss the shallots with the rice flour. In four batches, fry the shallots, stirring gently, until golden, about 2 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the shallots to a paper towel–lined plate.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large pot of salted boiling water, blanch the broccoli until just crisp-tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain and pat dry. Transfer to a large ceramic baking dish.

Step 3 In a large skillet, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in the oil and cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until the butter turns golden, 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderately high heat until browned, 8 minutes. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Scrape the mushrooms into the baking dish. Add the cheese and toss. Spread the vegetables in an even layer and scatter the remaining 4 tablespoons of butter on top.