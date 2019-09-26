Baked Bourbon-Apple Butter

There’s no better way to spend a chilly fall weekend afternoon than by making this nearly effortless apple butter. A bounty of sweet apples bake down into a rich, spreadable treat that’s infused with the warming notes of cinnamon, ginger, and bourbon. Check the refrigerated section of your produce department for pure apple cider without any preservatives or extra sugar to guarantee the best flavor. If you can bear to part with it, this apple butter makes an excellent gift; but once you try it on hot buttered biscuits or toast, you’ll find it hard to part with a jar.