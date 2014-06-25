Baked Amaranth "Polenta" with Tomato Sauce
© Emily Farris
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Emily Farris
September 2014

This gluten-free amaranth "polenta" is topped with a quick, homemade tomato sauce. Slideshow: Polenta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 cups low-sodium chicken stock
  • 1 cup amaranth
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, plus more for garnish
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 cup chopped white onion
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
  • One 35-ounce can whole peeled Italian tomatoes with juices, crushed by hand

How to Make It

Step 1    

Bring the stock to a boil in a medium saucepan. Whisk in the amaranth, reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 25 minutes or until the liquid is absorbed and the amaranth is tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat, stir in the butter and cheese and season to taste with salt and pepper. Pour into a greased 9-by-9-inch baking pan and cool completely. Refrigerate for at least two hours (preferably overnight) to set the “polenta."

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, heat the oil over moderate heat. Sweat the onion, garlic and red pepper flakes for five minutes. Add the tomatoes and tomato juice, reduce the heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Keep warm.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 450º. Brush the top of the polenta with olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and bake for 45 minutes, or until the top is golden brown. Serve the polenta with the tomato sauce and garnish with cheese.

