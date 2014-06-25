Baked Amaranth "Polenta" with Tomato Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring the stock to a boil in a medium saucepan. Whisk in the amaranth, reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer for 25 minutes or until the liquid is absorbed and the amaranth is tender, stirring occasionally. Remove from the heat, stir in the butter and cheese and season to taste with salt and pepper. Pour into a greased 9-by-9-inch baking pan and cool completely. Refrigerate for at least two hours (preferably overnight) to set the “polenta."

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, heat the oil over moderate heat. Sweat the onion, garlic and red pepper flakes for five minutes. Add the tomatoes and tomato juice, reduce the heat and simmer for 20 minutes. Keep warm.