The BAE: Beet, Avocado and Egg on Toast
What takes egg and avocado toast to the next level? Beets. Specifically pickled beets, which pairs really well with a hard-boiled egg and avocado. These three foods pack a major brain food punch, especially when topped a high quality olive oil, flax seeds and chopped walnuts. Slideshow: More Avocado Toast Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 1 pickled beets, thinly sliced (see Note)
  • 2 ripe avocados, peeled and thinly sliced
  • 2 eggs
  • 4 slices of dark rye bread
  • 5 raw walnuts, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon raw flax seeds
  • Salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place eggs in a saucepan in a singe layer. Cover with an inch of water, place over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Immediately turn off the heat and cover. Let the eggs sit in the water for 2 minutes, then transfer to a bowl of ice water. When cool enough to handle, peel and slice the eggs.

Step 2    

Toast the rye bread. Arrange on a plate and drizzle with olive oil. Arrange the sliced beets, avocado and eggs on top and season with salt.

Step 3    

Top toasts with chopped walnuts and flax seeds and a drizzle of your best extra virgin olive oil.

Notes

Make the pickled beets.

