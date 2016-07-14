The BAE: Beet, Avocado and Egg on Toast

What takes egg and avocado toast to the next level? Beets. Specifically pickled beets, which pairs really well with a hard-boiled egg and avocado. These three foods pack a major brain food punch, especially when topped a high quality olive oil, flax seeds and chopped walnuts. Slideshow: More Avocado Toast Recipes
How to Make It
Place eggs in a saucepan in a singe layer. Cover with an inch of water, place over medium-high heat and bring to a boil. Immediately turn off the heat and cover. Let the eggs sit in the water for 2 minutes, then transfer to a bowl of ice water. When cool enough to handle, peel and slice the eggs.
Toast the rye bread. Arrange on a plate and drizzle with olive oil. Arrange the sliced beets, avocado and eggs on top and season with salt.
Top toasts with chopped walnuts and flax seeds and a drizzle of your best extra virgin olive oil.
Notes
Make the pickled beets.
