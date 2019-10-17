Bacony Potato Puree

Combine bacon, half-and-half, and butter in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium until butter is melted and half-and-half is just simmering, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; cover and steep 30 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove bacon from saucepan, and reserve for another use.

Step 2

While bacon steeps, place potatoes in a large pot. Add water to cover by 1 inch, and bring to a boil over medium-high. Add 2 tablespoons salt, reduce heat to medium, and simmer until tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Drain well. Press potatoes through a potato ricer back into pot. Slowly fold in bacon cream, 1/2 cup at a time. Season with white pepper and remaining 1 3/4 teaspoons salt.