Bacony Potato Puree
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
By Justin Chapple
November 2019

To make these next-level potatoes, Food & Wine’s Justin Chapple first steeps cubes of double-smoked bacon in half-and-half, then folds the strained bacon-scented cream into boiled and riced potatoes. Pressing the potatoes through a ricer makes a deliciously light and extra-creamy potato puree.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pounds double-smoked bacon, cubed
  • 2 1/2 cups half-and-half
  • 1 cup unsalted butter (8 ounces)
  • 5 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 2 tablespoons plus 1 3/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground white pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine bacon, half-and-half, and butter in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium until butter is melted and half-and-half is just simmering, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat; cover and steep 30 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, remove bacon from saucepan, and reserve for another use.

Step 2    

While bacon steeps, place potatoes in a large pot. Add water to cover by 1 inch, and bring to a boil over medium-high. Add 2 tablespoons salt, reduce heat to medium, and simmer until tender, 20 to 25 minutes. Drain well. Press potatoes through a potato ricer back into pot. Slowly fold in bacon cream, 1/2 cup at a time. Season with white pepper and remaining 1 3/4 teaspoons salt.

Make Ahead

The riced potatoes can be refrigerated overnight. Reheat gently before serving.

Notes

If you can’t find double-smoked bacon, substitute regular smoked bacon.

