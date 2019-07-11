Bacony Fingerling Potato and Spring Onion Salad
Con Poulos
Active Time
50 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 5 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
By Jeremiah Langhorne
August 2019

Bacon fat is used to season the potatoes and dressing for a thoroughly rich and smoky salad. The small potatoes and onions char quickly while retaining their moisture, contributing a delicious texture to the dish. Cook the bacon and potatoes ahead of time for a salad that’s easy to assemble by the grill.

Ingredients

  • 2 1/2 pounds fingerling potatoes
  • 3 tablespoons kosher salt, divided
  • 1 pound spring onions, green parts removed, bulbs halved lengthwise
  • 1 pound thick-cut bacon slices, cut into 1/4-inch pieces
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed fresh flat-leaf parsley leaves
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped fresh chives
  • 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice (from 2 lemons)
  • 2 tablespoons whole-grain mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon hot sauce (optional)
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 2 tablespoons fresh dill sprigs

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place potatoes in a large pot and add cool water to cover by 1 inch. Add 2 tablespoons salt; bring to a boil over high. Cook until just fork-tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and let cool to room temperature. Cut potatoes in half lengthwise; place in a large bowl with onions.

Step 2    

While potatoes cool, cook bacon in a large skillet over medium-high, stirring often, until crispy, about 12 minutes. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon, and drain on a plate lined with paper towels. Reserve 5 tablespoons bacon drippings.

Step 3    

Toss potatoes and onions with 3 tablespoons reserved bacon drippings. Sprinkle with pepper and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt; toss to coat.

Step 4    

Preheat grill to very high (500°F and up). Place potatoes and onions in a grill basket, and grill, uncovered, until lightly charred, about 3 minutes per side. Remove from heat. Pull onion halves into individual petals; place in a large bowl. Add grilled potatoes, cooked bacon, parsley, and chives, and gently toss. Stir together lemon juice, mustard, 2 tablespoons reserved bacon drippings, remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons salt, and hot sauce, if using. Pour over potato mixture, and fold gently to combine. Transfer to a serving platter. Top with dollops of sour cream and dill sprigs.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement