Bacony Fingerling Potato and Spring Onion Salad

Step 1 Place potatoes in a large pot and add cool water to cover by 1 inch. Add 2 tablespoons salt; bring to a boil over high. Cook until just fork-tender, about 15 minutes. Drain and let cool to room temperature. Cut potatoes in half lengthwise; place in a large bowl with onions.

Step 2 While potatoes cool, cook bacon in a large skillet over medium-high, stirring often, until crispy, about 12 minutes. Remove bacon with a slotted spoon, and drain on a plate lined with paper towels. Reserve 5 tablespoons bacon drippings.

Step 3 Toss potatoes and onions with 3 tablespoons reserved bacon drippings. Sprinkle with pepper and 1 1/2 teaspoons salt; toss to coat.