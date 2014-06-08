Bacon-Wrapped Vegetable Skewers with Dill Pickle Relish
© Chris Court
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
Paul Berglund
July 2014

Dill pickle–herb oil—used as both a marinade and a dipping sauce—gives smoky oyster mushrooms and cherry tomatoes a double hit of brightness. Plus: More Summer Grilling Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup minced dill pickles (from 2 large pickles)
  • 3/4 cup minced parsley
  • 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • Kosher salt
  • 3/4 pound oyster mushrooms, sliced and arranged in 2-inch clusters
  • 20 large cherry tomatoes
  • 20 thin strips of bacon (1 pound), halved crosswise

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a bowl, toss the pickles, parsley and the 3/4 cup of olive oil. Season the relish with salt.

Step 2    

Light a grill. Wrap each mushroom cluster and cherry tomato in a bacon slice. Thread the bacon-wrapped vegetables onto skewers. Brush with olive oil and season lightly with salt.

Step 3    

Grill the skewers over moderate heat, turning, until the bacon is cooked and the vegetables are tender, 8 minutes; brush with a little pickle relish during the last minute of grilling. Transfer to a platter and serve with lemon wedges and the remaining pickle relish.

Make Ahead

The skewers can be refrigerated for 2 hours before grilling.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up