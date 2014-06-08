Bacon-Wrapped Vegetable Skewers with Dill Pickle Relish

In a bowl, toss the pickles, parsley and the 3/4 cup of olive oil. Season the relish with salt.

Light a grill. Wrap each mushroom cluster and cherry tomato in a bacon slice. Thread the bacon-wrapped vegetables onto skewers. Brush with olive oil and season lightly with salt.

Step 3

Grill the skewers over moderate heat, turning, until the bacon is cooked and the vegetables are tender, 8 minutes; brush with a little pickle relish during the last minute of grilling. Transfer to a platter and serve with lemon wedges and the remaining pickle relish.