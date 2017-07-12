Bacon-Wrapped Scallops

Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
These two-bite quintessential cocktail-party scallops never get old. The bacon adds nice smoky flavor, but you can also prepare this recipe with prosciutto or pancetta. Slideshow: More Scallop Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 425°. Set a rack in a rimmed baking sheet.
Step 2
Season the scallops with salt and pepper and wrap each in 1 slice of bacon, securing it with a toothpick. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet and drizzle with the butter. Roast for 18 to 20 minutes, until the bacon and scallops are cooked through. Serve warm.
