Bacon-Wrapped Scallops
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kay Chun

These two-bite quintessential cocktail-party scallops never get old. The bacon adds nice smoky flavor, but you can also prepare this recipe with prosciutto or pancetta. Slideshow: More Scallop Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 large sea scallops (1 pound)
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 8 thick-cut bacon slices (about 8 ounces)
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Set a rack in a rimmed baking sheet.

Step 2    

Season the scallops with salt and pepper and wrap each in 1 slice of bacon, securing it with a toothpick. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet and drizzle with the butter. Roast for 18 to 20 minutes, until the bacon and scallops are cooked through. Serve warm.

