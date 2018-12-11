Bacon-Wrapped Monkfish 

Step 1

Preheat oven to 400°F. Cook bacon in a large skillet over medium-high, turning occasionally, until cooked but still pliable and not crisp, about 4 minutes. Transfer bacon to a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Reserve 1 tablespoon bacon drippings in skillet; discard remaining drippings. Add garlic to skillet, and add escarole by the handful, turning with tongs until wilted and just tender, about 5 minutes. Season escarole with salt and pepper, and keep warm.