Bacon-Wrapped Hearts of Palm with Pesto

This Brazilian three-ingredient appetizer couldn't be easier. Simply wrap canned hearts of palm with bacon and roast in the oven until the bacon is crisp. They're delicious with homemade pesto or chimichurri for dipping, and are sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Slideshow: More Bacon-Wrapped Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. Wrap each heart of palm with a strip of bacon. On a parchment-lined baking sheet, arrange the bacon-wrapped hearts of palm with the bacon ends facing down so they don't unravel.
Bake until the bacon is browned and crisp on the underside, about 20 minutes. Turn the hearts of palm over and bake for about 10 minutes longer, until the fat is completely rendered and the bacon is crisp all over. Serve warm, with pesto for dipping.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5