Bacon-Wrapped Hearts of Palm with Pesto

Preheat the oven to 375°. Wrap each heart of palm with a strip of bacon. On a parchment-lined baking sheet, arrange the bacon-wrapped hearts of palm with the bacon ends facing down so they don't unravel.

Step 2

Bake until the bacon is browned and crisp on the underside, about 20 minutes. Turn the hearts of palm over and bake for about 10 minutes longer, until the fat is completely rendered and the bacon is crisp all over. Serve warm, with pesto for dipping.