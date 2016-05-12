Bacon-Wrapped Hearts of Palm with Pesto
© Phoebe Lapine
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Phoebe Lapine

This Brazilian three-ingredient appetizer couldn't be easier. Simply wrap canned hearts of palm with bacon and roast in the oven until the bacon is crisp. They're delicious with homemade pesto or chimichurri for dipping, and are sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Slideshow: More Bacon-Wrapped Recipes

Ingredients

  • 5 strips of bacon, sliced in half lengthwise
  • 5 whole hearts of palm (from one 15-ounce can), halved lengthwise
  • 1/3 cup basil pesto, for dipping

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Wrap each heart of palm with a strip of bacon. On a parchment-lined baking sheet, arrange the bacon-wrapped hearts of palm with the bacon ends facing down so they don't unravel.

Step 2    

Bake until the bacon is browned and crisp on the underside, about 20 minutes. Turn the hearts of palm over and bake for about 10 minutes longer, until the fat is completely rendered and the bacon is crisp all over. Serve warm, with pesto for dipping.

