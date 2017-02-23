Bacon-Wrapped Dates

How to Make It

Step 1 Cut a lengthwise slit in the side of each date and remove the pits.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, combine the blue cheese with the cream cheese, salt and pepper. Using a hand mixer, beat at medium speed until thoroughly blended and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Refrigerate the blue cheese filling until firm, about 30 minutes.

Step 3 Preheat the oven to 425°. Place a rack over a rimmed baking sheet. Using a small spoon, stuff each date with 1 1/2 teaspoons of the blue cheese filling, then tuck in a piece of toasted walnut. Wrap each date with a piece of bacon, secure it with a toothpick and transfer to the rack.