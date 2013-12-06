Bacon-Wrapped Cherry Peppers

These genius hors d’oeuvres from Colby Garrelts (an F&W Best New Chef 2005) call for just three ingredients. The recipe can be made ahead of time, so it’s great for parties. Slideshow: More Make-Ahead Hors d’Oeuvres
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Stuff each cherry pepper half with a heaping teaspoon of cream cheese and wrap with a slice of bacon; secure with a toothpick.
Arrange the stuffed peppers in a large ovenproof skillet and cook over moderate heat, turning, until the bacon is browned, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake for about 5 minutes, until the bacon is crisp and the cream cheese is hot. Serve the stuffed cherry peppers warm.
Serve With
Mixologist Leo Robitschek's Black Dahlia cocktail.
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 3268
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5