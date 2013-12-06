Bacon-Wrapped Cherry Peppers
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Colby Garrelts
May 2013

These genius hors d’oeuvres from Colby Garrelts (an F&W Best New Chef 2005) call for just three ingredients. The recipe can be made ahead of time, so it’s great for parties. Slideshow: More Make-Ahead Hors d’Oeuvres

Ingredients

  • 6 jarred hot cherry peppers— halved through the stem, seeded, drained and patted dry
  • 1/3 cup cream cheese, softened
  • 12 thin bacon slices (6 ounces)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Stuff each cherry pepper half with a heaping teaspoon of cream cheese and wrap with a slice of bacon; secure with a toothpick.

Step 2    

Arrange the stuffed peppers in a large ovenproof skillet and cook over moderate heat, turning, until the bacon is browned, 12 to 15 minutes. Transfer the skillet to the oven and bake for about 5 minutes, until the bacon is crisp and the cream cheese is hot. Serve the stuffed cherry peppers warm.

Serve With

Mixologist Leo Robitschek's Black Dahlia cocktail.

