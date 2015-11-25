Bacon-Wrapped Baked Chicken

© Kristen Stevens
This easy baked chicken stays moist and tender from the bacon, which also adds lots of smoky, salty flavor. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 425°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Step 2
Season the chicken thighs with freshly ground pepper. Wrap 1 piece of bacon around each of the chicken thighs, tucking the ends under the thigh to hold the bacon in place. Place the wrapped chicken on the prepared baking sheet.
Step 3
Bake the chicken in the preheated oven for 25 to 35 minutes, or until the bacon is crispy and the chicken registers 165° on an instant-read thermometer.
