Bacon-Wrapped Baked Chicken
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 4
Kristen Stevens
August 2014

This easy baked chicken stays moist and tender from the bacon, which also adds lots of smoky, salty flavor.  Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 skinless, boneless chicken thighs
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 4 slices of bacon

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2    

Season the chicken thighs with freshly ground pepper. Wrap 1 piece of bacon around each of the chicken thighs, tucking the ends under the thigh to hold the bacon in place. Place the wrapped chicken on the prepared baking sheet.

Step 3    

Bake the chicken in the preheated oven for 25 to 35 minutes, or until the bacon is crispy and the chicken registers 165° on an instant-read thermometer.

