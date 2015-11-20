Bacon-Spinach Carbonara

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large heavy skillet, cook the bacon over medium heat until browned and crisp, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer the bacon to paper towels to drain, reserving the fat in the skillet. Remove the skillet from the heat and let cool to warm.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, whisk together the eggs, yolks, and 3/4 cup cheese. Whisk the egg mixture into the cooled fat in the skillet.

Step 3 In a large pot of boiling salted water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. 2 minutes before the pasta is finished cooking, stir the spinach into the pot with the pasta. Reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta cooking water, then drain the pasta and spinach.