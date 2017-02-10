Bacon-Rosemary Party Mix
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 cups
Anna Painter

This sweet-salty party mix is a testament to the microwave’s versatility. Cook bacon to a crisp, stovetop-like finish? No problem. Dry fresh rosemary without a dehydrator? Easy-peasy. Next, honey-roasted peanuts and pretzels are tossed with olive oil, honey, smoked paprika and crushed red pepper, then—you guessed it—microwaved until almost crunchy. Slideshow: More Bacon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 thin-cut bacon slices
  • 1/4 cup rosemary leaves
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon sweet smoked paprika
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 5 cups mini pretzels
  • 3 cups honey-roasted peanuts

How to Make It

Step 1    

On a microwave-safe plate lined with 2 paper towels, arrange the bacon in a layer. Cover with 2 paper towels and microwave for about 6 minutes, until crisp. Let the bacon cool, then finely chop. Discard the paper towels and wipe off the plate.

Step 2    

Line the same plate with a paper towel and spread the rosemary on it. Microwave for about 2 minutes, until the rosemary is dry. Finely chop the rosemary.

Step 3    

In a large microwave-safe bowl, combine the olive oil with the honey, paprika and crushed red pepper. Microwave for about 45 seconds, until just bubbling. Add the pretzels and peanuts and stir to coat. Microwave for 4 minutes, stirring halfway through. Add the bacon and rosemary and stir gently to combine. Microwave for 4 minutes, stirring halfway through.

Step 4    

Line a rimmed baking sheet with parchment. Spread the pretzel mixture on the prepared baking sheet and let cool completely before serving.

Make Ahead

The party mix can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for about 1 week.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up