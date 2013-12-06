Bacon Guacamole

© Todd Porter & Diane Cu
It doesn’t get much better than this combination: crispy, salty bacon and slightly smoky guacamole. Slideshow: More Great Guacamole Recipes
Step 1
In a bowl, mash the avocado with a fork until it is nearly at your desired consistency. Stir in the bacon, red onion, lime juice, paprika, chipotle, salt, and pepper.
Step 2
Gently fold in the tomatoes. Serve immediately or else press a piece of plastic wrap flush into the top of the guacamole, refrigerate, and serve preferably within 24 hours.
