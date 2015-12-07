Bacon Fried Rice with Avocado and Fried Eggs

Chef Ed Kenney uses both white and brown rices in this terrific bacon-studded dish that he serves at his casual Honolulu spot, Kaimuki Superette. “In Hawaii, we call it hapa rice; it’s more interesting and flavorful than plain white rice,” he says. “In Hawaiian, hapa means ‘partial’ and is often used as a term of endearment to describe people of mixed ethnic backgrounds.”
How to Make It
In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the spinach until wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Drain well and let cool slightly, then squeeze dry. In a medium bowl, toss the spinach with the sesame seeds and sesame oil. Season with salt.
In a very large skillet, cook the bacon over moderately high heat, turning, until crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Pour off the fat from the skillet and heat 1/4 inch of canola oil. Add the shallots and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden and crisp, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the shallots to a paper towel–lined plate to drain.
In a bowl, toss the white and brown rices with the oyster sauce, soy sauce and Sriracha until well coated. In a wok or the wiped-out very large skillet, melt the butter. Add the onion and celery and cook over moderate heat until just starting to soften, about 2 minutes. Add the rice and stir-fry over high heat until hot, about 5 minutes. Stir in half of the scallions and season with salt and pepper; keep warm.
Heat a large nonstick skillet and brush with oil. Crack half of the eggs into the skillet and cook sunny side up, about 4 minutes. Transfer the eggs to a plate. Brush the skillet with oil and fry the remaining 3 eggs.
Spoon the fried rice into shallow bowls and top with the spinach, avocado, bacon, fried shallots, fried eggs and the remaining scallions. Serve with pickled vegetables.
Review Body: Never tried avocado and fried eggs combination, it should be good.
