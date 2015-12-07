Bacon Fried Rice with Avocado and Fried Eggs
Active Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Ed Kenney
January 2016

Chef Ed Kenney uses both white and brown rices in this terrific bacon-studded dish that he serves at his casual Honolulu spot, Kaimuki Superette. “In Hawaii, we call it hapa rice; it’s more interesting and flavorful than plain white rice,” he says. “In Hawaiian, hapa means ‘partial’ and is often used as a term of endearment to describe people of mixed ethnic backgrounds.”

Ingredients

  • One 10-ounce bag of curly spinach (16 cups), thick stems discarded
  • 2 teaspoons toasted sesame seeds
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 12 thick slices of bacon
  • Canola oil, for frying
  • 2 large shallots, thinly sliced crosswise
  • 4 cups cold cooked medium-grain white rice
  • 4 cups cold cooked medium-grain brown rice
  • 3 tablespoons oyster sauce
  • 3 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
  • 2 tablespoons Sriracha
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 small yellow onion, halved and thinly sliced
  • 1 medium celery rib, julienned
  • 4 scallions, thinly sliced
  • 6 large eggs
  • 1 Hass avocado—peeled, pitted and sliced
  • Pickled vegetables, such as okra, long beans and radishes, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the spinach until wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Drain well and let cool slightly, then squeeze dry. In a medium bowl, toss the spinach with the sesame seeds and sesame oil. Season with salt.

Step 2    

In a very large skillet, cook the bacon over moderately high heat, turning, until crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Pour off the fat from the skillet and heat 1/4 inch of canola oil. Add the shallots and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden and crisp, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the shallots to a paper towel–lined plate to drain.

Step 3    

In a bowl, toss the white and brown rices with the oyster sauce, soy sauce and Sriracha until well coated. In a wok or the wiped-out very large skillet, melt the butter. Add the onion and celery and cook over moderate heat until just starting to soften, about 2 minutes. Add the rice and stir-fry over high heat until hot, about 5 minutes. Stir in half of the scallions and season with salt and pepper; keep warm.

Step 4    

Heat a large nonstick skillet and brush with oil. Crack half of the eggs into the skillet and cook sunny side up, about 4 minutes. Transfer the eggs to a plate. Brush the skillet with oil and fry the remaining 3 eggs.

Step 5    

Spoon the fried rice into shallow bowls and top with the spinach, avocado, bacon, fried shallots, fried eggs and the remaining scallions. Serve with pickled vegetables.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this dish with a zesty, white-peach-scented Albariño.

