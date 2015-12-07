Bacon Fried Rice with Avocado and Fried Eggs

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the spinach until wilted, 1 to 2 minutes. Drain well and let cool slightly, then squeeze dry. In a medium bowl, toss the spinach with the sesame seeds and sesame oil. Season with salt.

Step 2 In a very large skillet, cook the bacon over moderately high heat, turning, until crisp, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Pour off the fat from the skillet and heat 1/4 inch of canola oil. Add the shallots and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until golden and crisp, about 5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the shallots to a paper towel–lined plate to drain.

Step 3 In a bowl, toss the white and brown rices with the oyster sauce, soy sauce and Sriracha until well coated. In a wok or the wiped-out very large skillet, melt the butter. Add the onion and celery and cook over moderate heat until just starting to soften, about 2 minutes. Add the rice and stir-fry over high heat until hot, about 5 minutes. Stir in half of the scallions and season with salt and pepper; keep warm.

Step 4 Heat a large nonstick skillet and brush with oil. Crack half of the eggs into the skillet and cook sunny side up, about 4 minutes. Transfer the eggs to a plate. Brush the skillet with oil and fry the remaining 3 eggs.