 Bacon, Egg and Shrimp Fried Rice 

In a large nonstick skillet, cook the bacon in the canola oil over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and crisp, about 8 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Do not wipe out the skillet.

Heat the fat in the skillet until shimmering. Add the shrimp and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until just cooked through, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate.

Step 3

Add the scallion whites and garlic to the skillet and stir-fry over moderately high heat until softened, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the rice and stir-fry until hot, about 3 minutes. Using a wooden spoon, make a well in the center of the rice. Add the eggs to the well and cook, slowly stirring them into the rice, until just set, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the bacon, shrimp, peas, vinegar and sesame oil and stir-fry until hot, 2 minutes. Stir in the tatsoi until just wilted. Season the rice with salt. Garnish with the scallion greens.