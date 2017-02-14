 Bacon, Egg and Shrimp Fried Rice 
© Abby Hocking
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Hugh Acheson
March 2017

Chef Hugh Acheson’s shrimp fried rice also includes bits of crispy bacon and irresistible bites of fresh tatsoi. It’s a perfect meal in a bowl. Slideshow: More Fried Rice Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 pound bacon, chopped 
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil 
  • 1/2 pound medium shrimp, shelled and deveined 
  • 6 scallions, white parts minced, green parts thinly sliced on the bias 
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced 
  • Jasmine Rice (see Note)  or 3 cups cooked  white rice, cooled 
  • 2 large eggs, beaten 
  • 1/2 cup thawed frozen English peas 
  • 3 tablespoons unseasoned  rice vinegar 
  • 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil 
  • 2 cups sliced tatsoi or  leaf spinach 
  • Kosher salt 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large nonstick skillet, cook the bacon in the canola oil over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until browned and crisp, about 8 minutes. Using  a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper towel–lined plate to drain. Do not wipe out the skillet. 

Step 2    

Heat the fat in the skillet until shimmering. Add the shrimp and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until just cooked through, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate.  

Step 3    

Add the scallion whites and garlic to the skillet and stir-fry over moderately high heat until softened, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the rice and stir-fry until hot, about 3 minutes. Using a wooden spoon, make a well in the center of the rice. Add the eggs to the well and cook, slowly stirring them into the rice, until just set, 1 to 2 minutes. Add the bacon, shrimp, peas, vinegar and sesame oil and stir-fry until hot, 2 minutes. Stir in the tatsoi until just wilted. Season the rice with salt. Garnish with the scallion greens.

Notes

Jasmine Rice

