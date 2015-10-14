Bacon, Egg and Crispy Bread Stir-Fry

Preheat the oven to 400°. Spread the bread crusts on a large rimmed baking sheet and bake for about 7 minutes, until lightly golden and just crisp. Let cool slightly, then break into 1/2-inch pieces.

In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with a pinch of salt. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the canola oil. Add the eggs and cook over moderately high heat until lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Fold the eggs over and cook until just set throughout, about 1 minute longer. Transfer to a plate and cut into 1/2-inch pieces.

Step 3

In the skillet, heat the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil. Add the bacon and stir-fry over high heat until lightly browned but not crisp, about 3 minutes. Add the ginger and garlic and stir-fry until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the bread pieces and 1/4 cup of water and stir-fry over moderately high heat until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the 1 cup of scallions, the lime juice and soy sauce and stir-fry for 1 minute. Stir in the eggs and season with salt. Garnish with chopped scallions and serve with sambal and lime wedges.