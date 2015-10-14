Bacon, Egg and Crispy Bread Stir-Fry
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
November 2015

Instead of rice, this clever one-skillet dinner features bread crusts that have been toasted and crumbled, then sautéed until wonderfully crisp-chewy. Slideshow: Bread and Biscuit Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 ounces rustic whole-wheat bread crusts, torn into 2-inch pieces
  • 4 large eggs
  • Kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 4 slices of bacon, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons finely chopped peeled fresh ginger
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 1 cup chopped scallions, plus more for garnish
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, plus lime wedges for serving
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • Sambal oelek or other Asian chile paste, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Spread the bread crusts on a large rimmed baking sheet and bake for about 7 minutes, until lightly golden and just crisp. Let cool slightly, then break into 1/2-inch pieces.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, beat the eggs with a pinch of salt. In a large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the canola oil. Add the eggs and cook over moderately high heat until lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Fold the eggs over and cook until just set throughout, about 1 minute longer. Transfer to a plate and cut into 1/2-inch pieces.

Step 3    

In the skillet, heat the remaining 3 tablespoons of oil. Add the bacon and stir-fry over high heat until lightly browned but not crisp, about 3 minutes. Add the ginger and garlic and stir-fry until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the bread pieces and 1/4 cup of water and stir-fry over moderately high heat until slightly softened, about 5 minutes. Stir in the 1 cup of scallions, the lime juice and soy sauce and stir-fry for 1 minute. Stir in the eggs and season with salt. Garnish with chopped scallions and serve with sambal and lime wedges.

Suggested Pairing

Riesling from Australia’s Clare Valley tends to be bright, citrusy and dry, which makes it perfect with rich dishes.

