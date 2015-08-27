Bacon Deviled Egg Macaroni Salad
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 to 3
Kristen Stevens
August 2014

Serve this at your next BBQ or make an extra-tasty egg salad sandwich with it.  Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 large eggs
  • 4 slices of thick-cut bacon
  • 3 1/2 ounces macaroni (1 cup)
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
  • 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 celery stalk, diced
  • 2 tablespoons sliced green onions
  • Sea salt
  • Freshly ground pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small pot, cover the eggs with water and bring to a boil over high heat; reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Drain; then cover the eggs with cold water to cool them. Once they are cool enough to handle, peel off the shell and finely chop the eggs.

Step 2    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange the bacon on the parchment paper and bake in the oven for 15 to 18 minutes, turning halfway, until the bacon is crispy. Crumble the bacon once it is cool enough to handle.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the macaroni until al dente. Drain well and rinse with cold running water until it is completely cool.

Step 4    

In a medium bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise and mustard. Add the chopped eggs, crumbled bacon, macaroni, celery and green onions and toss to coat evenly with the dressing. Season with sea salt and freshly ground pepper.

