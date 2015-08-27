Bacon Deviled Egg Macaroni Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small pot, cover the eggs with water and bring to a boil over high heat; reduce the heat and simmer for 10 minutes. Drain; then cover the eggs with cold water to cool them. Once they are cool enough to handle, peel off the shell and finely chop the eggs.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 400°. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Arrange the bacon on the parchment paper and bake in the oven for 15 to 18 minutes, turning halfway, until the bacon is crispy. Crumble the bacon once it is cool enough to handle.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a large saucepan of salted boiling water, cook the macaroni until al dente. Drain well and rinse with cold running water until it is completely cool.