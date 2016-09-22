Bacon-Cheeseburger Sliders with Hickory Sauce
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
John Besh and Chris Lusk
November 2016

These incredibly juicy burger sliders from the Pontchartrain Hotel in New Orleans are topped with a tangy and super-versatile barbecue-style sauce. Slather it on ribs, mix it into your shrimp cocktail sauce or use it as a dip for French fries. Slideshow: More Sliders Recipes

Ingredients

Hickory sauce

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 1 cup finely chopped yellow onion
  • 3/4 cup ketchup
  • 1/3 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 1/4 cup light brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 teaspoons black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • Kosher salt

Sliders

  • 12 slices of bacon
  • 1 sweet onion, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup cane or apple cider vinegar
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 2 1/4 pounds ground beef, formed into twelve 1/2-inch-thick patties
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese (6 ounces)
  • Mayonnaise
  • 12 slider buns, toasted
  • Sliced tomatoes, pickles and shredded lettuce, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the hickory sauce In a medium saucepan, heat the oil. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 10 minutes. Add the next 6 ingredients and cook, stirring occasionally, until thick, about 5 minutes. Transfer the sauce to a blender and puree until smooth; season with salt. Transfer to a medium bowl and let cool to room temperature.

Step 2    

Make the sliders Preheat the oven to 400°. Arrange the bacon on a rack set over a baking sheet. Bake until golden and crisp, 25 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate to drain, then break the slices in half. In a medium bowl, toss the onion with the vinegar and a pinch of salt.

Step 3    

In a large ovenproof skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the butter. Season the beef patties with salt and pepper and add half of them to the skillet. Cook until browned on the bottom, about 2 minutes. Flip, then top each with 1 tablespoon of the hickory sauce and 2 tablespoons of the cheese. Transfer the skillet to the oven and cook until the cheese melts and the patties are just cooked through, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer the burgers to a work surface, cover with foil and repeat with the remaining butter, patties, hickory sauce and cheese.

Step 4    

Spread mayonnaise on the buns and top with the sliders, tomatoes, bacon, pickled onion, pickles and shredded lettuce. Close the sliders and serve with the remaining hickory sauce on the side.

Make Ahead

The hickory sauce and the drained pickled onion can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Suggested Pairing

Fruit-rich Zinfandel: 2014 Dashe Dry Creek Valley.

