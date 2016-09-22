Bacon-Cheeseburger Sliders with Hickory Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the hickory sauce In a medium saucepan, heat the oil. Add the onion and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden brown, about 10 minutes. Add the next 6 ingredients and cook, stirring occasionally, until thick, about 5 minutes. Transfer the sauce to a blender and puree until smooth; season with salt. Transfer to a medium bowl and let cool to room temperature.

Step 2 Make the sliders Preheat the oven to 400°. Arrange the bacon on a rack set over a baking sheet. Bake until golden and crisp, 25 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel–lined plate to drain, then break the slices in half. In a medium bowl, toss the onion with the vinegar and a pinch of salt.

Step 3 In a large ovenproof skillet, heat 2 tablespoons of the butter. Season the beef patties with salt and pepper and add half of them to the skillet. Cook until browned on the bottom, about 2 minutes. Flip, then top each with 1 tablespoon of the hickory sauce and 2 tablespoons of the cheese. Transfer the skillet to the oven and cook until the cheese melts and the patties are just cooked through, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer the burgers to a work surface, cover with foil and repeat with the remaining butter, patties, hickory sauce and cheese.